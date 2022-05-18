The weather in UAE will be hot and dusty on Wednesday, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is hot and fair in general, and dusty at times.

It will get humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times especially over the sea, causing blowing dust that will impact horizontal visibility at times during the day -- especially Westward.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times Westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

