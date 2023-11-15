The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Clouds will appear towards the east of the country. Some of these may be convective and bring rainfall.

The cloud cover over the sea and islands will increase during the day and may lead to rain at night.

Earlier the NCM issued a 4-day rain alert for the country, stating that rains will start this evening and continue for the next three days. On Thursday and Friday, lightning, thunder and rainfall are expected over the country’s east, north and coastal areas.

Temperatures are set to reach 34°C in Abu Dhabi and 33°C in Dubai, with the emirates seeing lows of 22°C and 21°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow, and the sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

