The UAE fuel price committee on Tuesday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of January 2022.

Starting January 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.65 a litre, compared to Dh2.77 the previous month.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.53 per litre, compared to Dh2.53 in December.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.46 a litre, compared to from Dh2.58 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh2.56 a litre compared to Dh2.77 in December.