PHOTO
The UAE fuel price committee on Tuesday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of January 2022.
Starting January 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.65 a litre, compared to Dh2.77 the previous month.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.53 per litre, compared to Dh2.53 in December.
E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.46 a litre, compared to from Dh2.58 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh2.56 a litre compared to Dh2.77 in December.
Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.