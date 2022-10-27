Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, has announced it is freezing the prices of 200 everyday essentials until the end of the year. The extended price lock underlines the hypermarket chain's effort to help customers make their money go further whilst shopping.

The move comes as a response to recent increases in the cost of living. Carrefour has negotiated with a range of suppliers to protect the purchasing power of its customers – targeting every-day necessities such as pasta, rice, cooking oil, ground coffee and sugar. The inflation-busting move will see cupboard essentials, sweet and savoury snacks, and spreads all frozen at the lowest possible price.

Christophe Orcet, Head of Commercial and Operations of Carrefour at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “Our position as a leading retailer in the UAE gives us the valuable opportunity to support our communities. Understanding the economic concerns facing many families around the world, Carrefour remains committed to mitigating the effects of inflation through our various low-pricing strategies.

With the help of our suppliers, we have been able to secure the prices on more than 200 products, whilst minimising our margins to ensure stabilisation. We hope this gives our customers the assurance of knowing that hundreds of daily necessities will stay at the same great price for months to come.”

Carrefour’s price lock covers household brands such as Nutella, Bonne Maman, Heinz, Betty Crocker and Kellogg’s, and their efforts towards price stabilisation has seen them reduce the margins on over 300 products throughout 2022.

