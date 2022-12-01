The UAE fuel price committee on November 30 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of December 2022.

Starting December 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.30 a litre, compared to Dh3.32 in November.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.18 per litre, compared to Dh3.20 in November.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.11 a litre, compared to Dh3.13 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh3.74 a litre compared to Dh4.01 in November.

