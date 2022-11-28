The hiring sentiment appears to be positive in the UAE and is likely to continue next year, with experts saying recruitment was strong throughout 2022.

“Even the usually (quieter) … mid-summer months showed a very buoyant and active recruitment market,” according to Jon Ede, the UAE’s regional director of recruitment company Michael Page.

“Based on market confidence and, therefore more aggressive growth and diversification plans, organisations have shifted up a gear and their appetite to invest in attracting top talent increased significantly. We are seeing more proactive searches for executive and/or strategic hires.”

This came as Michael Page released its annual Salary Guide and Hiring Insights 2023 for the UAE, highlighting findings related to salary benchmarks, in-demand positions, key skills, and experiences.

“Based on current demand, positivity and local market confidence, the UAE appears to be well-positioned for growth and resilience,” Ede wrote in the introduction to the guide.

The report covers industry disciplines, including banking and financial services; property and construction; oil and gas; procurement and supply chain; engineering and manufacturing; as well as healthcare and life sciences.

Below is a list of key top positions in demand across sectors and corresponding monthly salary scales, as extracted from the guide.

Data for the salary benchmark is derived from the company’s “proprietary database” capturing job advertisements and placements throughout 2022. “It is supplemented with insights from our consultants validated by their interactions with employers and job applicants in the region.”

Banking and financial services

- Investments: Senior analyst/Associate/Senior associate growth venture capital & private equity

- Chief financial officer

- Compliance officer

- Fund accountant

- Investor relations

- Finance manager - investments

- Market risk manager

- Operations – middle office (private equity, listed equities, hedge funds)

- Wholesale banking

Head of wholesale banking (EVP): Dh98,000 to Dh177,000

Senior relationship manager: Dh35,000 to Dh50,000

Relationship officer/assistant relationship manager: Dh15,000 to Dh25,000

- Retail banking

Head of consumer banking (EVP): Dh95,000 to Dh200,000

Manager products/sales: Dh25,000 to Dh40,000

- Insurance

Managing director: Dh50,000 to Dh160,000

Senior associate: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

- Finance and accounting (investments/funds)

CFO: Dh75,000 to Dh170,000

Senior accountant: Dh16,000 to Dh26,000

Accountant (qualified): Dh14,000 to Dh23,000

Data and analytics

- Data management and governance professionals

- Advanced analytics/statistics

- Data engineering professionals

- Senior leadership across data analytics and science

- Data strategy and advisory

- Chief data officer: Dh80,000 to Dh177,000

- Head/director of data science: Dh55,000 to Dh73,000

- Data analytics manager: Dh95,000 to Dh200,000

- Digital/product analytics manager: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

- Data architects: Dh14,000 to Dh24,000

- Big data engineer: Dh35,000 to Dh75,000

Digital

- Product development

- User experience design

- Digital leadership

- E-commerce specialist

- Performance marketing

- Head of digital marketing: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

- Digital marketing manager: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000

- Advertising operations manager: Dh15,000 to Dh25,000

- SEO/SEM manager: Dh18,000 to Dh28,000

- Digital marketing executive: Dh12,000 to Dh18,000

- UX director Dh50,000 to Dh70,000

- Visual designer: Dh15,000 to Dh25,000

- Chief digital officer: Dh60,000 to Dh90,000

- E-commerce Manager: Dh25,000 to Dh35,000

Engineering and manufacturing

- CEO

- General manager

- R&D manager

- Sustainability manager

- Plant manager

- VP: Dh90,000 to Dh150,000

- CEO: Dh80,000 to Dh120,000

- COO: Dh70,000 to Dh110,000

- Managing director: Dh65,000 to Dh100,000

- General manager: Dh60,000 to Dh90,000

- Project director: Dh45,000 to Dh90,000

- Project manager: Dh35,000 to Dh45,000

- Project engineer: Dh10,000 to Dh25,000

- Design manager: Dh15,000 to Dh30,000

Finance and accounting

- Commercial finance managers/ fp&a managers

- Compliance/risk/internal audit managers

- Tax managers

- Business controllers/finance controllers

- Chief financial officers/finance director

- Group/regional CFO: Dh70,000 to Dh200,000

- CFO: Dh69,000 to Dh120,000

- FP&A director: Dh45,000 to Dh70,000

- Finance director: Dh50,000 to Dh80,000

- FP&A manager: Dh27,000 to Dh40,000

- Credit manager: Dh28,000 to Dh50,000

- General ledger accountant: Dh12,000 to Dh22,000

- Payroll manager: Dh18,000 to Dh28,000

- Chief audit officer: Dh53,000 to Dh140,000

- Audit manager: Dh25,000 to Dh45,000

- Tax director: Dh50,000 to Dh110,000

- Tax manager: Dh35,000 to Dh60,000

- Senior tax analyst/associate: Dh25,000 to Dh35,000

Healthcare and life sciences

- Nurses and physicians

- Medical scientists

- Sales Representatives

- Regional sales manager

- Regional marketing manager

- Doctor/physician (surgeon): Dh80,000 to Dh160,000

- Doctor/physician (consultant): Dh40,000 to Dh100,000

- Doctor/physician (specialist): Dh25,000 to Dh40,000

- Nurse: Dh6,000 to Dh15,000

- Medical scientist: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

- General sales manager: Dh60,000 to Dh110,000

- Regional sales director: Dh50,000 to Dh90,000

- Sales representative: Dh15,000 to Dh25,000

- Chief Marketing Officer: (CMO): Dh65,000 to Dh100,000

- Marketing director: Dh45,000 to Dh80,000

- Regional marketing manager: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

Human resources

- Talent development specialists

- Regional HR manager

- HR business partners

- VP HR/CHRO: Dh65,000 to Dh90,000

- HR director: Dh55,000 to Dh78,000

- HR manager: Dh30,000 to Dh45,000

- Talent acquisition manager: Dh33,000 to Dh45,000

- Talent acquisition specialist: Dh20,000 to Dh28,000

Procurement and supply chain

- Demand and supply planner

- Order to cash manager

- Supplier relationship manager

- Category manager

- Procurement analyst

- Chief procurement officer: Dh70,000 to Dh150,000

- Procurement manager: Dh25,000 to Dh35,000

- Buyer/procurement specialist/purchasing officer: Dh13,000 to Dh18,000

- Assistant buyer: Dh8,000 to Dh13,000

- Supply planning manager: Dh20,000 to Dh30,000

- Logistics manager: Dh18,000 to Dh30,000

- Fleet/transportation manager: Dh18,000 to Dh30,000

- Warehouse manager: Dh15,000 to Dh28,000

- Warehouse supervisor: Dh15,000 to Dh20,000

Property and construction

- Project director

- Development management

- Real estate asset management

- Leasing and property management

- Facilities management

- General manager: Dh65,000 to Dh100,000

- Project director: Dh60,000 to Dh90,000

- Project manager: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

- Facilities manager: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

- Asset manager: Dh40,000 to Dh50,000

- Leasing manager: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000

- Civil engineer: Dh15,000 to Dh25,000

- Architect: Dh15,000 to Dh30,000

Retail

- Marketing managers

- Store managers

- Trainers

- Commercial directors

- Retail director

- Managing director/general manager: Dh65,000 to Dh100,000

- Retail director: Dh35,000 to Dh60,000

- Sales director: Dh35,000 to Dh55,000

- Sales manager: Dh20,000 to Dh35,000

- Store manager – Luxury: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

- Store manager – Value to mid-range: Dh15,000 to Dh35,000

- Sales associate – Luxury: Dh12,000 to Dh15,000

- Sales associate – Value to mid-range: Dh7,000 to Dh15,000

- Marketing director: Dh40,000 to Dh70,000

- Marketing manager: Dh30,000 to Dh45,000

- PR manager: Dh20,000 to Dh45,000

- Marketing executive: Dh18,000 to Dh24,000

Sales and marketing (consumer)

- Trade marketing manager

- Brand manager

- Business development manager/regional sales manager

- Head of sales

- General manager: Dh60,000 to Dh120,000

- VP of sales/commercial director: Dh65,000 to Dh100,000

- Head of sales/sales director: Dh45,000 to Dh70,000

- Regional sales manager/GCC sales manager/business development manager: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000

- Key account manager/national account manager: Dh20,000 to Dh35,000

- Key account executive: Dh12,000 to Dh20,000

- Chief marketing officer: Dh65,000 to Dh120,000

- Marketing manager: Dh35,000 to Dh55,000

- Senior brand manager: Dh30,000 to Dh45,000

- Brand manager: Dh20,000 to Dh33,000

- Assistant brand manager/marketing executive: Dh14,000 to Dh22,000

Technology

- Software developer

- IT project manager

- Enterprise architect

- ERP consultant

- Cybersecurity specialist

- IT director: Dh50,000 to Dh80,000

- Head of IT: Dh40,000 to Dh70,000

- IT manager: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

- Cybersecurity architect: Dh35,000 to Dh60,000

- IT security manager: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000

- IT security engineer: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

- Security analyst: Dh15,000 to Dh25,000

