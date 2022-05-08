ABU DHABI: H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), stated that the UAE is today one of the world's key donors and supporters of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

''The UAE has become a regional center for support, supply and logistics in the field of emergency humanitarian relief, and a permanent headquarters for many international humanitarian organizations that have found in the Emirates the appropriate place to manage their relief operations in the neighboring regions, thanks to the directives and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces,'' said H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed in a message ahead of the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2022. 8 May is World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day a global day to celebrate the uniqueness and unity of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

"The UAE has a good infrastructure that qualified it to play this vital role, and from its lands relief convoys depart by land, sea and air to various countries and regions experiencing crises and natural disasters, until it has become one of the most important actors and donors of humanitarian aid in the world. Its initiatives in this regard are a safety valve and an oasis hope for all peoples who suffer from the burden of circumstances and the plight of disasters and crises.'' Sheikh Hamdan affirmed the UAE's commitment to its distinguished humanitarian approach and its unique direction in promoting values ​​and initiatives that alleviate human suffering and support human development efforts in developing and troubled societies.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that the UAE has become a favourite destination for forces for good in the world to launch their humanitarian initiatives in recognition of the UAE's role in establishing purposeful and constructive partnerships to preserve human dignity and alleviate human suffering.

He appealed to the international community and its humanitarian organizations to exert more efforts to develop and help the most fragile societies and to work together to stave off the dangers facing millions of people around the world, as a result of health crises, the repercussions of conflicts, wars, climate change, the global economic crisis, food and medicine shortages, water scarcity, widespread poverty and hunger, and the spread of diseases and epidemics.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed that celebrating the international day to the International Movement of the Red Cross and Red Crescent provides a good opportunity to promote the dialogue and debate on the fundamental issues of concern to the movement, especially since the world is undergoing changing conditions, which requires a reconsideration of the concepts of partnership, coordinating the efforts of the movement and developing the strategy of voluntary and humanitarian work and looking at it comprehensively after the changes that have taken place in the international arena.

There is a need, he added, to find more effective means to deliver humanitarian aid to its beneficiaries in troubled areas and achieve sustainable development without compromising ''our basic principles''.

Sheikh Hamdan recognised and stressed the important role of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in the international arena despite the tremendous challenges, adding that the movement had gained rich experience in swift response and intervention during crises and disasters.

''For us in the ERC, the 8th of May is an occasion for self-assessment of our journey so as to move forward steadily and contribute in efforts to mobilise support for programmes and strengthen partnerships with all forces of the community in order to promote our values and principles and expand our humanitarian programmes locally and globally,'' he added.

''We also seek more mobility and preparedness to quickly respond to disasters and human appeals everywhere,'' Sheikh Hamdan concluded.