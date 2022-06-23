Thursday's weather will generally remain hot during the daytime, with a chance of light rainfall in some areas.

The National Centre of Meteorology predicts the low clouds that will appear over the Eastern coast by morning may be associated with light rainfall, with the probability of convective cloud formations over the mountains by afternoon. Skies will otherwise be dusty to partly cloudy at times.

It will also be humid by night and Friday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some Western areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, especially Eastward and Northward, will cause blowing dust and sand and may reduce the horizontal visibility.

Waters will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Oman Sea.

