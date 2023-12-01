The UAE on Thursday (November 30) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of December. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee reduced gasoline prices for December by between 7 and 8 fils for gasoline and 23 fils for diesel per litre, compared to the prices of November 2023. The new rates will apply from December 1 and are as follows:

CategoryPrice per litre (December)Price per litre (November)Difference
Super 98 petrolDh2.96Dh3.037 fils
Special 95 petrolDh2.85Dh2.927 fils
E-plus 91 petrolDh2.77Dh2.858 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in December will cost you between Dh4.08 and Dh5.18 lesser than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (December)Full tank cost (November)
Super 98 petrolDh150.96Dh154.53
Special 95 petrolDh145.35Dh148.92
E-plus 91 petrolDh141.27Dh145.35

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (December)Full tank cost (November)
Super 98 petrolDh183.52Dh187.86
Special 95 petrolDh176.7Dh181.04
E-plus 91 petrolDh171.74Dh176.70

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (December)Full tank cost (November)
Super 98 petrolDh219.04Dh224.22
Special 95 petrolDh210.9Dh216.08
E-plus 91 petrolDh204.98Dh210.90

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
 