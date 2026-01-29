Despite ongoing reforms and efforts to stabilise the energy sector, several African nations continue to face steep petrol costs, driven by global oil market fluctuations, weak currencies, and subsidy removals.

In January 2026, Malawi topped the list of African countries with the highest petrol prices, followed by Senegal and Zimbabwe.

Below are the top 10 African countries with the highest petrol prices in January 2026, according to GlobalPetrolPrices.com.

Malawi – $2.860



Malawi offers petrol at approximately $2.860 (₦4,369.00) per litre, making it the most expensive in Africa. High global oil prices, import dependence, and limited refining capacity contribute to these steep costs, significantly impacting consumers and businesses alike.

Senegal – $1.665



Senegal sells fuel at about $1.665 (₦2,541.72) per litre, ranking second in Africa for high petrol prices. Pricing reflects a combination of import reliance, currency pressures, and reduced subsidies amid ongoing energy sector reforms.

Zimbabwe – $1.570



Zimbabwe records petrol prices of roughly $1.570 (₦2,395.96) per litre, placing it among the continent’s costliest markets. Persistent fuel shortages, exchange rate volatility, and subsidy adjustments continue to affect affordability for citizens.

Cameroon – $1.525



Cameroon offers fuel at approximately $1.525 (₦2,327.20) per litre, reflecting high import dependency and market factors that drive up retail prices. Regulatory changes and infrastructure limitations also contribute to the elevated cost.

Zambia – $1.517



Zambia sells petrol at about $1.517 (₦2,315.58) per litre, ranking it among the top African countries for expensive fuel. Currency fluctuations and import-driven pricing continue to shape the market, impacting daily transportation costs.

Kenya – $1.401



Kenya records petrol prices of roughly $1.401 (₦2,139.43) per litre, driven by import reliance, global oil trends, and gradual subsidy removals. Consumers face high fuel costs that influence transportation and business expenses.

Uganda – $1.388



Uganda offers petrol at approximately $1.388 (₦2,119.26) per litre, reflecting continued dependence on imported fuel and economic pressures that elevate prices nationwide.

Sierra Leone – $1.387



Sierra Leone sells fuel at about $1.387 (₦2,117.93) per litre, ranking it among Africa’s higher-cost markets. Exchange rate fluctuations and supply chain challenges contribute to consistently elevated prices.

Cape Verde – $1.339



Cape Verde records petrol prices of roughly $1.339 (₦2,045.39) per litre, influenced by import dependence and logistical costs for a nation with limited domestic fuel production.

Ghana – $1.278

Ghana offers petrol at approximately $1.278 (₦1,950.38) per litre, reflecting global oil price movements and phased subsidy reductions, which continue to shape consumer fuel costs.

