Brent crude oil's premium to Middle East benchmark Dubai rose on Tuesday to its highest since July as tensions in Iran and Venezuela supported the global price benchmark, LSEG data showed.
Brent's Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS) to Dubai for March, which has risen from parity in early December, settled at a premium of $1.97 a barrel as of 0830 GMT on Tuesday, its highest since July, LSEG data showed.
A widening of the price spread makes Brent-linked grades more expensive for buyers in Asia, prompting them to buy more Middle Eastern oil.
Heightened concerns surrounding Iran and worries of potential supply disruptions from the OPEC country supported oil futures, with Brent hovering near a two-month high on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Middle Eastern crude benchmarks faced persistent weakness due to adequate supplies after OPEC+ hiked output in 2025 and limited demand from Asia, the world's biggest consuming region.
Dubai's cash premium flipped into a discount at the start of this year for the first time since 2023, due to unsold cargoes loading in February and a lack of interest in taking on bullish positions this month.
