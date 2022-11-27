UAE residents will enjoy a four-day break from December 1-4 to celebrate the National Day in what will be 2022’s last official holiday. It’s now time to plan your 2023 calendar.

The UAE Cabinet has approved the official holidays for 2023 for public and private sectors. The country’s residents are in for at least three long breaks next year.

According to a post shared by the government, the following is the full list of holidays for next year: