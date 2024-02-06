The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has announced the 'Warriors of Arabia' the biggest obstacle race event of its kind in the country, to be held in Khorfakkan on 24th February.

The 'Warriors of Arabia' (WOA) race will start at the grand Roman colosseum-style Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, an initiative of the SGMB that sits overlooking the stunning Khorfakkan beach in the heart of the city.

Organised by the SGMB, the unique obstacle race is expected to attract more than 2000 participants. The race will bring together adventure sports enthusiasts and even ordinary people looking for challenging fun from across the country and beyond.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said, "Our aim is to encourage, engage and inspire the community to be more active and adopt a healthy lifestyle to build a healthy and active society in accordance with Sharjah's vision of building a healthy society while giving individuals and families an exceptional sporting and wholesome touristic experience."

The SGMB Director-General said, "The Championship is aimed at the largest segment of endurance sports fans in the UAE and across the region. The 'Warriors of Arabia' is dedicated to all lovers of adventure sports and endurance races amidst the wonderful nature that the city of Khorfakkan, the Bride of the East Coast, uniquely offers."

This is an opportunity for everyone to know and explore the enchanting city of Khorfakkan and enjoy a rich touristic experience that the east coast of the emirate offers, stressed Allay.

The WOA race is divided into two main categories for adults and children. The first race targeting adults will have two categories – the 4-kilometre race with 15 challenges and the 8-kilometre race with 20 challenges.

The children's race, open for children between the ages of 4 and 14, has been split into two events – the 600-metre race for children between the ages of 4 and 9 and the 1200-metre race for children ages 10 and 14.