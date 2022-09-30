ABU DHABI - The UAE Pro League has organised workshops, entitled "Refereeing and the Laws of the Game" at the headquarters of the professional clubs, which concluded recently.

The workshops have been held in cooperation with the Referees Committee of the UAE Football Association to explain to all the first teams' players and the clubs' technical and administrative staff the most recent changes in the Laws of the Game.

The workshops are mandatory under the club licensing system and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Discussions also covered several aspects, including general principles and main objectives of the football refereeing rules, as well as, the explanation of the amended articles in football laws.

Moreover, presentations and educational visual materials were displayed during the workshops to avoid violations and preserve players' safety.