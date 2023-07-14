The first day of the UAE Muay Thai Open Championships for men and women, which is hosted by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation at the Dubai Festival Arena from 14-16 July, had a strong start on day one.

After the weigh-ins and medical checks, the tournament draw established 73 bouts on the opening day, featuring 185 fighters from 35 clubs.

Ali Khouri, a Board Member of the Federation, Fahad Al Abdouli, Activities Manager, and Omar Al Nuaimi, Technical Director, attended the opening day of the competition.

The qualifying round matches will continue tomorrow on Saturday with 51 fights, while the tournament will conclude on Sunday with 20 fights in the final round.

The championship is a key part of the plans to support and advance the sport, said Tarek Mohammed Al Muhairi, Board Member of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, Executive Director of the Federation of Asian Muay Thai Associations (FAMA), and Secretary-General of the Arab Muay Thai Federation.

The event offers more activities and competitions to help fighters and promising talents improve their skills, he added.

The championship follows the federation’s agenda and the guidance of Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of FAMA and the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation.