ABU DHABI – ‏Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship will be held in Abu Dhabi, from29th October to 8th November, reaffirming the emirate's position as a global home for Jiu-Jitsu.

More than 2,000 male and female competitors from as many as 70 nations will participate in the tournament, organised by the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation. The athletes will showcase their skills in the Adults, Under 21, Under 18, and Under 16 age divisions.

Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, Chairman of the UAEJJF, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, expressed gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Khaled for his limitless support to the sports and athletes in the UAE.

"Abu Dhabi keeps building on its successes and continues to organise and host major tournaments. The Jiu-Jitsu International Federation now has unwavering confidence in Abu Dhabi's capacity to host events, as evidenced by the fact that the city will host the World Championship for the third consecutive year," he added.

The UAE national team has entered a crucial preparation phase for the World Championship. "The national team members have the strength and determination to maintain their winning streak and retain the championship title. The World Games in July and their performance in Asian Bahrain in March are the best examples of their remarkable skills and significant progress of jiu-jitsu in the UAE," Al-Hashemi noted.