ABU DHABI - Michael Korn, President of the German Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Senior Vice-President of the Jiu-Jitsu European Union, affirmed that it is not surprising for the UAE to achieve such excellence in hosting the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship 2022, given the success it had organising previous editions.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Korn said that the UAE is exerting huge efforts to position jiu-jitsu on the Olympic sports map, noting that developments in this regard and plans for improving the sport will be focal points during the congress, which will take place as part of the championship.

The UAE is leading the way in adding jiu-jitsu to the Olympic Games, especially given its status as the most prominent player in the world of jiu-jitsu, as well as home of both the Asian and international jiu-jitsu federations, he explained, adding that all jiu-jitsu federations have confidence about the UAE's ability to reach that goal.

Korn underscored the UAE's notable role in hosting world championships and acting as a catalyst to accelerate the world's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and its return to normalcy, which reflected positively on the progress seen across the sport.

He elaborated that it is only natural that the UAE delivers the best programmes for promoting jiu-jitsu and training champions, with all the government support and great attention that the UAE's wise leadership gives, leading to its rise as a global role model in the field.