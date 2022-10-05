Abu Dhabi - Following the success of the first Smash Abu Dhabi badminton tournament, 316 Sports Services has given wings to badminton in the UAE by opening the Port Badminton Center and 316 Badminton Academy.

The new badminton academy will have top-notch facilities.

"Our mission is to unlock the ability and provide a platform for the development of the sport. Our coaching staff works hard to create a positive and motivating environment in which each player can reach his or her full potential," Samih Al Maisari, Managing Director of 316 Sports Services, said.

"We are committed to providing extensive in-person training and ongoing support to assist in the launch and growth of badminton in the Arab world.

"We are thrilled to be launching in Abu Dhabi and collaborating with Abu Dhabi Ports Group and the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, where it will be located."

