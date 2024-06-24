The UAE Football Association (UAE FA) has launched the Sports Excellence Funding Programme to provide financial, technical, administrative, and logistical support to First Division League clubs.

Under the leadership of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the Football Association has allocated a total of AED12.5 million annually for the programme, starting from the 2024-2025 sports season.

The funds will be distributed to clubs based on final First Division League rankings. Financial rewards will go to participating clubs based on their positions on the leaderboard. Criteria include supporting youth sector technical staff with financial support for three national coaches per club under specific conditions. Financial support will also be provided for hiring a medical officer based on classifications approved by health authorities.