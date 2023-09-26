UAE - Dominic Morton described the conditions at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club as ‘tough’ despite ending day one as the joint leader of the FirstPoint USA WAGR tournament.

This 54-hole event attracted 39 players from the UAE and from overseas and saw players competing over 18 holes on the National Course with a further 36-holes scheduled to be played on Tuesday.

Jumeirah Golf Estates’s player Morton carded a three over par 75 to share the lead with fellow club member Oscar Craig.

Morton had a round of two birdies and five bogeys.

Co-leader Craig was out in level par 36. But after the turn, two birdies were mixed with five bogeys as he returned to the clubhouse in 39.

Morton commented:“It was tough out there today, it played long and the pins were tucked away. I need to rest tonight with 36 holes to be played tomorrow.”

The event is hosted and organized by FirstPoint USA. Callum Macauley Senior Consultant of FirstPoint USA and Head of Golf, told Khaleej Times: “Our objective is to share with the youngsters and parents the opportunities to play golf at University in the US.

“We have capped the handicap limit at 8 for boys and 12 for girls and the age range from 14 to 21. The reason for the younger age is that the process can take a few years to finalise,” he said.

“We are aligned with over 2,500 Universities in the US to encourage student-athletes to have a pathway to sign up. FirstPoint USA is involved with 18 different sports but on this trip to the UAE the team are targeting soccer, rugby, basketball and golf,” added Macauley.

“We have enjoyed meeting all the youngsters as well as their parents. This is our first golf trip to the UAE and we are planning to repeat this initiative going forward.

“So far have been impressed with the demand to both play in this WAGR event as well as the interest in the FirstPoint USA opportunities, which I learned during a presentation I hosted this morning for around 80 people, including the youngsters and their parents.”

Tee times for round two start at 7 a.m., with the final round in the afternoon.

Leading Round One Scores

Boys

Morton (JGE) 75.

Craig (JGE) 75.

Rushika (JGE) 77.

Wassink (Trump International) 78.

Durbin (The Els Club) 81.

Collington (Eng) 81.

Girls

Kanokpornvasin (Thailand) 76.

Sapmaz (Turkey) 77.

