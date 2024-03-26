Jeddah: The third day of the FIFA Series 2024 came to a close on Monday with Saudi Arabia co-hosting the pilot edition of the tournament amid the ongoing FIFA international match days.



Yesterday's friendly matches in Riyadh delivered intense excitement, as Cape Verde's national team secured a hard-fought victory over Equatorial Guinea with a lone goal at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah.



Meanwhile, Guinea triumphed over Bermuda with a 5-1 scoreline at Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City.



With the tournament reaching its end today, two thrilling matchups await football enthusiasts in Jeddah.



The first clash will feature an encounter between Vanuatu and Brunei at King Abdullah Sports City as well as a faceoff between Cambodia and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City.