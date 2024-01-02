RIYADH — The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) announced that the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has approved the list of Saudi international referees for the year 2024, numbering 27 referees, including 3 female referees.



These are Hiba Al-Owaidi (main referee), Shahad Muhammad (assistant referee), and Reem Al-Bishi (futsal referee).



Anoud Al-Asmari was the only female referee who joined the international list in 2023, becoming the first certified international Saudi female referee.



She has officiated in some of the matches in the Saudi Women's Premier League.



The referees are categorized into four types: main referees (8 referees), assistant referees (10 referees), video referees (7 referees), and futsal referees (2 referees).



The following are the names of the Saudi referees approved by FIFA: For main referees: Mohammad Al-Howaish, Hiba Al-Owaidi, Faisal Al-Balawi, Shukri Al-Hanfoush, Sami Al-Jrees, Abdullah Al-Shahrani, Majed Al-Shamrani, and Khaled Al-Turais.



For assistant referees: Mohammad Al-Abkari, Abdulrahim Al-Shamrani, Ibrahim Al-Dakhil, Omar Al-Jammal, Faisal Al-Qahtani, Hisham Al-Rifai, Khalf Al-Shamrani, Saad Al-Subaie, Yasser Al-Sultan, and Shahad Mohammed.



For video referees: Mohammad Al-Howaish, Faisal Al-Balawi, Mahmoud Al-Shahdan, Majed Al-Shamrani, Abdullah Al-Shahrani, Khaled Al-Turais, and Sultan Al-Harbi.



For futsal referees: Yahya Al-Uthwani and Reem Al-Bishi.

