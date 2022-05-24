DUBAI - Ski Dubai, in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, has announced the third edition of the DXB Snow Run, set to take place on 11th June.

The unique running experience is open to anyone between the ages of 18 and 62 and will see participants navigate the slopes of Ski Dubai in -4⁰C.

DXB Snow Run was launched in 2020 and was one of the first snow sports competitions in the world to take place post-lockdown. Due to popular demand, it has become an annual event.

Mohammad El Etri, Vice President, Global Snow, Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas, said, "Staying fit during the summer months with rising temperatures can be a challenge so we are delighted to partner once again with Dubai Sports Council to host this unique run. Ski Dubai is the ideal place to stay active, cool down and have fun and we have a variety of community-centric events throughout the year to ensure that people can embrace an active lifestyle."

DXB Snow Run will start at 6:30 and runners can choose from two distances – 3km (3 laps) or 5km (5 laps). Each person that crosses the finish line will receive a commemorative medal. Registration is now open (until 3rd June) and participants can secure their spot on PremierOnline.