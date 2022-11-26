DOHA — The Saudi national squad on Friday concluded preparations to face Poland in their second match in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The Saudis will play against Poland at the Education City Stadium in Doha on Saturday.



The Green Falcons held an intensive training session Friday afternoon at Sealine Resort Stadium under coach Herve Renard. The training started with warm-up exercises followed by square drills. Then the team split into two groups at half of the field to conclude the training session with stretching exercises.



Salman Al-Faraj continued his treatment program with his medical team, while Riyad Sharahili went through special exercises in the presence of physiatrists.



Meanwhile, the Saudi squad will leave Sealine Resort in the evening for Doha for their match with Poland on Saturday.

