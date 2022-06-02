RIYADH — The Saudi Scholarship Program for the Development of Football Talents (SSDFT) of the Ministry of Sports ended its 2022 season in the Spanish city of Salou.



The program aimed at developing the players in all aspects, which resulted in a continuous effort of daily training and friendly matches.



This is in addition to the participation of two teams in the International Champions Cup with the presence of the most prestigious European teams.



SSDFT succeeded in exporting 17 players from the program to European leagues after signing professional contracts with a number of clubs in Europe.



This was done with the aim of creating opportunities for Saudi talents in European stadiums and bringing out a professional generation that serves the national teams in all forums.

