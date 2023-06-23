BERLIN — Saudi Arabia has won two gold medals in the 16th Special Olympics World Games, which are currently being held in the German capital Berlin.



Saudi runner Thamer Ahmed opened the Saudi medals in the tournament by winning the gold medal in the 800 meter race held on the athletics tracks at the Olympic Village on Tuesday.



The Saudi Special Olympics team have won the second gold in bowling doubles competition on Wednesday. The duo Fay Al-Mabarzi and Zahraa Bu Obeid have won the gold while Rezab Tayeb won the bronze medal in the 25-meter swimming competition. The weightlifter Nawaf Al-Sahli won the bronze medal in the weight-lifting competition in the category of 83 kg.



Meanwhile, Saudi Ambassador to Germany Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan met with the Saudi team members participating in the World Games and congratulated them over their achievements.



Around 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners are competing in 26 sports events in the tournament, which began on June 17 and will conclude on June 25. It marks the first time that Germany has hosted the Special Olympics World Games that unite athletes with and without disabilities from approximately 190 countries.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).