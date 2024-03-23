A thrilling match opened the Wheelchair Basketball Championships at the 11th NAS Sports Tournament with General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai coming back to defeat a star-cast Dubai Municipality, the former champions, 39-32 at the Dubai Club for People.

Jassem Ramadhan, who was part of the UAE’s gold medal winning team at the West Asian Para Games in Sharjah, propelled his team GDRFA to their first win with 21 goals.

“Our team is very skillful and experienced. We also have several international players in our team which gave us the advantage in the match,: said the Dubai Club for People of determination player Jaseem.

“Our group (Group A) is very strong – anybody can win in the group. I believe playing and winning the West Asian Para Games was a big confidence booster and will help us used that experience in the championships,”

Mai Dubai too succeeded defeating the Community Development Authority 28-16 in the opening of the second group matches, with the first half ending in favour of the Mai Dubai team 16-10.

In the third match of the day, last year’s champion Dubai Police outperformed Dubai Roads and Transport Authority team 32-12 after leading a major part of the match.

The Dubai Police team, who was ahead after the first half 18-8, lead the first group after the first day by points difference with General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

In the fourth and final match of the first day, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services thumped Dubai Courts 18-8, in the second group, with the first half ending in favour of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services 8-3. The Ambulance Services led the second group after the first day.

Wheelchair Basketball is one of the sports held as part of the 11th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, the largest sports tournament of its kind held during the holy month of Ramadan held under the slogan ‘Limitless Abilities’.

