The Qatar Athletics Federation (QAF) announced the list of the Qatari national team participating in the Arab Athletics U23 Championships, which will be held in the Tunisian capital from May 20 to 24.

The list included five male and two female athletes in field and track games: Saif Hamida in the pole vault competition, Hussein Ibrahim and Ashraf Osman in the 400m race, Ammar Obaid in the 400m hurdles race, and Abdul Majeed Zakaria in the 200m race, in addition to Saja Issa in the 400m hurdles, and Samar Mansour in the pole vault competition.

The Qatari delegation is headed by member of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Athletics Federation, Thabet Sorour Al Abdullah, and includes the Qatari international umpire Jamal Salmeen, who will officiate in the championship.

