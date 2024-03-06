The Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba announced the completion of preparations for the Abu Dhabi Festival Endurance under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The Emirates International Endurance Village added that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the success of the festival according to the highest international standards.

The organising committee confirmed that registration for the ladies' race had reached 124 riders, in addition to 180 riders in the Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup for Private Stables and 148 riders in the open race.

The festival, scheduled for 8th, 9th, and 10th March, will feature races of varying distances with significant participation from men and women, building on the village's remarkable success in hosting endurance events and races during the current season.

Musallam Al Ameri, Director-General of the Village, expressed gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for supporting the village, which has become the preferred destination for riders worldwide thanks to its high-quality facilities, professional race organisation, and logistical excellence.