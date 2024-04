The Premier League will introduce semi-automated offside technology next season after the clubs unanimously agreed on the decision in a shareholders' meeting on Thursday.

"The new system will be used for the first time in the Premier League next season, and it is anticipated the technology will be ready to be introduced after one of the autumn international breaks," the league said in a statement.

