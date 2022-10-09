LOMBARDY, Italy - There was a repeat of the masterpiece of UAE Team Emirates from 12 months ago with Tadej Pogačar taking the win in Il Lombardia 2022 (Bergamo-Como, 253 km).

The Slovenian talent has conquered his second consecutive “Falling Leaves Classic” beating Enric Mas (Movistar) on the Como lakefront in a two-up sprint.

Throughout the race, the Emirati team showed great confidence, first controlling a breakaway of 10 riders, then leading the group with a steady pace along the ascents of the Madonna del Ghisallo, San Fermo della Battaglia and approaching Civiglio, creating a selection and laying the foundations for the attack of Pogačar at -19 km from the arrival, right on the Civiglio ramps.

Only Enric Mas and Mikkel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) managed to follow the Slovenian, then on the last pass on San Fermo della Battaglia the odds for success was reduced to just Pogačar and Mas, until the final sprint that has given UAE Team Emirates the 46th win of the season.

Commenting on his victory, Pogačar said, "It was great to get back to racing Il Lombardia and get another victory, right in the last race of the season.

"I can’t even express how grateful I am to all my teammates for the fantastic support they gave me today: the race developed exactly the way we wanted, I had in mind to attack on the Civiglio and so I did.

"Mas proved to be in great shape, and he followed me to the finish line, we tried to cooperate and then play for the win in the sprint. Fortunately, the result of the duel was different from that of the Giro dell’Emilia, and I was able to win.

"It’s been a great season for me, and it’s ended in the best possible way."