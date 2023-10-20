Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique made half-centuries in an undefeated opening stand as Pakistan attempted to break their own record for the most successful World Cup run chase on Friday.

Replying to Australia's 367-9, Pakistan were 131-0 at the end of the 20th over with Shafique and Imam both on 62.

Pakistan's successful 345-run chase against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad 10 days ago is the highest in World Cup history.

Openers David Warner, with 163, and Mitchell Marsh, who made 121 on his 32nd birthday, earlier put on 259 for the first wicket in Australia's innings.