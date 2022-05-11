Kuwait - With an empowered squad consisting of more than 250 male and female athletes, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to participate in the 3rd GCC Games "Kuwait 2022", scheduled for the Kuwaiti capital, Kuwait next Friday with the participation of all Member States of Riyadh-based Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), an event that proceeds until the end of this May, organizers say.

The Kingdom will be represented in the games of (futsal -men and women), (basketball 5 x 5 for men), (basketball 3 x 3 for women), (athletics - men and women), (padel - men and women), (e-sports - men and women) and (cycling - men and women), in addition to swimming, table tennis, tennis, ice hockey, archery, handball, judo, karate, volleyball and men's fencing.