Muscat - To facilitate travel for football fans to this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the airline will operate 48 Match Day Shuttle flights between Muscat and Doha from November 21 to December 3.

The airline offers wide-body service, including Boeing 787 Dreamliner between Muscat and Doha.

There will be around12 Doha bound flights between 6 am and 10.50 pm as per the schedule for November 21.

Return Match Day Shuttle flights can be booked on the Oman Air website with prices starting from RO49 for economy class and RO155 for Business Class. Fares include fees, taxes, airport charges, and hand baggage allowance.

Passengers are advised to arrive in Doha at least four hours before the start of a match due to the high frequency of flights each day. In addition, all passengers must register for a Hayya card (fan ID) prior to their flight, as this is required for travel on all Match Day Shuttle flights and for entry into Qatar.

Throughout the tournament, football fans can book their Match Day Shuttle flights, which provide a smooth and comfortable 24-hour experience between Muscat and Doha.

The service is intended to seamlessly connect fans to Qatar so that they can attend their respective matches.

A no-check-in baggage policy also allows passengers to plan an easy-in, easy-out travel itinerary.

Football fans to the region can also visit Muscat to experience thrilling adventures, natural beauty, and genuine Omani hospitality through a variety of stopover packages available from Oman Air Holidays.

Whether stopping for a few hours, overnight or for several days, the Sultanate of Oman has something to appeal to every traveler's itinerary, the airline said.

Guests departing Oman should ensure that they are aware of all terms, conditions, and pre-departure requirements during their flights, which are provided on omanair.com.

Conditions

Match tickets and Hayya card (fan ID) application must be completed before booking your flight.

The maximum stay duration for Match Day Shuttle is 24 hours.

Purchase of baggage allowance, Upgrades, and add-on services are not available.

For Omani national fares, Omani ID cards must be shown at the check-in counter.

Passengers are only permitted to carry one hand luggage weighing no more than 7 kg.

Fares include fees, taxes, and airport charges.

All Oman Air Match Day Shuttle flights contain 3 digits starting with the number 5. (e.g. WY 533)

Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.

The travel period is from 21st November 2022 until 3rd December 2022.

Applicable entry requirements into Qatar apply (requirement on the customer to comply). It is the responsibility of the customer to obtain and carry a valid passport and other traveling documents including visas, permits, vaccination certificates, etc.

Oman Air is not liable for any inconvenience, expense, loss, or damage of any kind that may be incurred by the customer due to failure by the customer to obtain or produce such documents.

Customers are advised to arrive in Doha at least 4 (four) hours prior to the start of the match.

Omani nationals are requested to carry their passport to avoid any delays due to system errors

ll match shuttle flights are subject to government approval.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).