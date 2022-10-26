As part of preparations to host the World Cup for the first time in the region, the Sultanate of Oman will organize a Football Fans Festival at Oman Convention and Exhibition Center from November 20 to December 18, 2022.

The program will include facilities for watching matches live, art performances, interactive games, exciting competitions, and various prizes and incentives for visitors. The festival will also include an area dedicated to local and international restaurants and cafes, which serve great meals that cater to all tastes.

Azzan bin Qassim al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism and Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Sultanate of Oman, said, “The World Cup is the most important sporting event ever hosted in the region, and that is why Oman launched a special program to celebrate this exceptional occasion, given that Muscat is one of the approved cities to host the World Cup fans. Fans who choose Muscat for their residence during the tournament will get an unforgettable and exemplary experience during their stay here."

HashIl bin Obaid al Mahrouqi, CEO of Omran Group, said. “The Football Fans Festival has been designed to be a family event full of fun and suitable for all ages, whether football enthusiasts or others. Therefore, the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center park was chosen to host this event. To provide all the ingredients that enable us to give visitors a unique experience. We are confident that the Football Fans Festival will be an event that will be remembered by all.”

The Festival Village spans an area of ​​more than 9,000 square meters, where all World Cup matches will be broadcast live on a number of giant screens. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a wide range of musical and artistic performances, football competitions, virtual reality challenges, and other activities. Competitions will offer special daily and weekly prizes, as well as restaurants and cafes that offer distinctive local and international cuisine, as many small and medium enterprises in more than 60 different categories participate in the festival.

Omani football star Ali al Habsi was chosen as the official ambassador of the festival, along with an impressive group of famous sports personalities such as sports commentator Khalil Al Balushi, Omani tennis champion Fatima al Nabhani, and sports show star Mohammed Al Nofali, who will participate in the festival to interact with visitors, as well as promoting the events and activities accompanying it. It is expected that the festival will attract thousands of visitors daily to enjoy the enthusiastic atmosphere and various activities. In order to organize entry, The festival visit fee will be RO2 per person.

World Cup fans can enter the Sultanate (Hayya card holders) with a free multiple-entry visa (valid for up to 60 days).

The Hayya cardholder can avail of this facility for family members and will be allowed to change the visa to another category during his stay in the Sultanate of Oman in accordance with certain conditions.

Oman Air will operate nearly 48 Match Day shuttle flights between Muscat and Doha starting from November 20 until December 3, 2022, in which fans will be able to book one-day flights directly via www.omanair.com with prices starting from RO99 Omani for economy class and RO305 for business class.



