New Balance announces the release of the highly anticipated Al Sadd SC Home Kit for the 2023-24 season. Inspired by the formidable power and spirit of the wolf, the Home Kit’s design embodies the essence of strength, agility, and unity, reflecting the club’s unwavering commitment to excellence.

Named “Hunt,” the Home Kit represents a new chapter in the team’s illustrious history, forging a visual identity that commands respect on and off the field. The combination of pristine white, accentuated by bold black elements on the shoulders of the jersey and the side of the shorts, delivers a striking contrast that signifies the team’s determination to dominate their adversaries.

The campaign for the season “Game On Qatar” supports the irreverent nature of the new home jersey, woven together, this will serve as a springboard for the team and its players to continue to add to the unrivalled legacy of the club.

Stuart Henwood Regional General Manager Middle East, Africa & India commented: “We are extremely excited to launch the new season kit for the club. The kit design embodies the spirit & passion of the club both on the field of play and also within the Al Sadd community fanbase. We are looking forward to a great season together with the home kit just the start of exciting, innovative products the fans and community will experience in the coming weeks.”

The Home Kit showcases a unique design element inspired by the majestic wolf’s paw print. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the pattern symbolizes the club’s relentless pursuit of victory, reflecting their strength and precision. The Kit’s crisp and bold color combination exudes confidence and resilience, perfectly capturing the winning spirit of Al Sadd SC

Combining style with functionality, the Hunt Home Kit integrates New Balance’s state-of-the-art technology and innovative materials. With a focus on optimal performance, the kit’s lightweight construction, enhanced breathability, and moisture-wicking properties ensure exceptional comfort for players, enabling them to deliver their best performance throughout the game.

The Home Kit was revealed for the first time during Al Sadd SC’s friendly match against Raja Casablanca Athletic on July 21. Fans will be able to secure the Home jersey at Al Sadd Football Club’s official store, and their online store.

On the other hand, Turki Al Ali, the CEO of Al Sadd Club, expressed his delight at the continued partnership with New Balance, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of sportswear. He emphasized that Al Sadd Club is a prime target for many investors and is one of the most attractive Qatari clubs for sports investments.

The CEO highlighted that Al Sadd Club always seeks to collaborate with outstanding partners in various fields. He added that the partnership with New Balance is a significant milestone, as they have become the official sponsor of Al Sadd under the umbrella of 1969 Holding.

He further mentioned that the partnership with New Balance is set for a duration of three years, with the possibility of renewal. It encompasses the first team and 1969 Holding, which includes fitness clubs, CrossFit, and padel, as well as football and swimming academies.

The CEO expressed his confidence in the significant benefits that will result from this partnership, especially as Al Sadd will be the first in Qatar and the Middle East to bear the New Balance brand.

