75 various international and competitive sports championships will take place during December in Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, and with distinctive participation of various classes of society from the UAE and overseas.

Top of these sports events are: Dubai Electric Scooter Championship, Emirates Dubai Grand Prix Sailing Championship (Sail Gp), the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens, Dubai International Fitness Championship, World Artistic Swimming League, Rhythmic Gymnastics Challenge Cup, International Gymnastics Cup, Gulf Classic Cars Championship, the UAE Rowing Championship, Euro Cup Dragon Boat Race and the Middle East Martial Arts Championship.

Dubai Electric Scooter Championship, to be held for the first time in the Middle East, is scheduled on 16th December at Dubai Design District with participation of elite of the best riders in the world who will compete on the board of the fastest electric scooters on the roads of Dubai, with a speed exceeding 140 k/h.

The Emirates Dubai Grand Prix Sailing Championship will return to Dubai on 9th and 10th December at Rashid Port. It will be held in partnership with B and O Marinas. Dubai tour is the 6th stage of this international series in its fourth season, composed of 13 stages around the world.

The event is competed by international teams from Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Britain, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland and the USA. Dubai Race has rapidly become part of the successful international SailGP tour, after its remarkable success last year. The international tour comprises eminent world cities including Bermuda, Chicago, Saint-Tropez, Sydney and San Francisco.

More than 5500 athletes from all over the world to participate in the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens, one of the most eminent international sports events in Dubai and the Middle East. It will take place from 1st to 3rd December at the Sevens Stadium with participation of 420 teams among whom are prominent world’s professionals from 28 countries.

Hamdan Sports Complex will host the World Artistic Swimming League on 13th and 14th December with participation of 200 female players among them are golden medals’ holders in Olympics from 15 countries; these are: Italy, Russia, England, Azerbaijan, Spain, Singapore, New Zealand, Belarus, America, Greece, Brazil, Thailand, France, Georgia and the UAE.

The Gulf Classic Cars Championship – the grand prix to take place from 8th to 10th December at Dubai Autodrome comprising Historic Formula One race and classic Group C cars.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics Challenge Cup will be held on 2nd and 3rd December at Shabab Al-Ahli Club in Al-Nahda. The International Gymnastics Cup will also be organised.

The Middle East Martial Arts Championship is scheduled on 1st December at Dubai Festival City. The Middle East Modern Sailing Championship, the National Day Speed Chess Championship, and the Jungle Bell Martial Arts Championship will all be held.

Prominent group of the strongest world professionals in fitness field will gather in Dubai to participate in the 11th edition of “Dubai International Fitness Championship”, which will take place from 8th to 10th December at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Participants have been named via direct nomination as per the world ranking. In this regard, 60 contestants (30 males and 30 females) of the best world champions and professionals in fitness sport from all over the world will participate in the event and compete to win valuable prizes of AED1.4 million.