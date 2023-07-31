Slovenia's Matej Mohoric claimed the overall Tour of Poland lead after capturing the second stage on Sunday as opening day winner Tim Merlier came home in 111th place.

Bahrain-Victorius rider Mohoric proved the strongest on the last climb to Karpacz, edging out Portugal's Joao Almeida on the line with Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland four seconds behind.

In the overall standings, Mohoric leads Almeida by four seconds and is 10 seconds ahead of Kwiatkowski.

Merlier, of the Soudal-Quick Step team, had claimed a 30th career stage win on Saturday but suffered a brutal reality check on the second stage to be 12min 58sec behind the winner.