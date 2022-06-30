DUBAI - H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of Emirates Racing Authority (ERA), has endorsed the fixture list of the UAE racing season 2022-2023.

"We are happy to announce the 2022-2023 racing programme, which provides trainers, owners and racing fans with a fine programme scheduled across the five racecourses in the UAE. The season offers local and international races for Thoroughbred and Arabian horses, and we hope and look forward to a great season starting Friday, 28th October," said Sheikh Mansour.

Sheikh Mansour added, "Last season was immensely successful and witnessed change at numerous levels and we will continue in our endeavour to provide the best to everyone involved: owners, jockeys, trainers, fans. We look forward to welcoming the entire racing community and we hope to have another great season and put on another great show for everyone."

Concluding his remarks, Sheikh Mansour extended thanks to Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, the Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Racing Authority, the ERA’s Board of Directors and teams as well as race clubs and sponsors that step forward to wholeheartedly support the sport.

The UAE 2022-2023 racing campaign includes a total of 68 meetings spread out across five venues, starting with the opening fixture at Al Ain Racecourse on 28th October, 2022.

That first weekend of racing will also witness Jebel Ali Racecourse hosting the first of its 11 meetings on Saturday, October 29, and Sharjah Racecourse opening its doors for the first time the following day, Sunday, 30th October.

Racing at Meydan Racecourse begins the following week on Friday, November 4, while Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club Racecourse kicks off its season a week- later with the first of its 15 assignments on Thursday, 10th November.

Ain Racecourse has been scheduled to host a total of 14 meetings, with Jebel Ali Racecourse assigned 11 overall and six days of racing to grace the Sharjah Racecourse.

The Dubai World Cup next year on 25th March and for the first time in its history, will fall during the month of Ramadan.

Al Ain hosts not just the opening meeting of the 2022-2023 season but will also bring the curtains down on the campaign on March 31, 2023, a day after Abu Dhabi hosts the season’s penultimate meeting.