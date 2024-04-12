Real Madrid visit Real Mallorca on Saturday looking to keep their La Liga plate spinning amid their enthralling Champions League battle with Premier League champions Manchester City.

Carlo Ancelotti's side, eight points clear at the top of the table, have a difficult balancing act to pull off ahead of the second leg at the Etihad next Wednesday, after a thrilling 3-3 draw earlier this week.

Taking their eye off the ball domestically could be a grave error with the Clasico approaching.

Resurgent rivals Barcelona, second, visit the Santiago Bernabeu on April 21, desperate for a way back into the title race so they can defend their crown.

Copa del Rey runners-up Mallorca are enjoying a strong season and despite not being able to claim the club's first cup trophy since 2003, will get a heroes' welcome at their Son Moix stadium.

Javier Aguirre's team, 15th, will need to turn their focus back to La Liga quickly too, sitting only six points clear of the relegation zone with eight matches remaining.

If Ancelotti decides to rotate his squad to keep players sharp for the Champions League, Mallorca could profit, although the Italian has plenty of strong options in reserve.

Brahim Diaz, Joselu and veteran Luka Modric could all potentially play, while defender Eder Militao could be given his first start after his long-term knee injury.

Ancelotti indicated his forwards -- leading goalscorer Jude Bellingham and Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo -- ended the City clash having given their all.

"The work they did up front was very good... maybe they didn't have their usual freshness, they did fantastic defensive work that let us have control of the game," said the coach.

In the past there has been some bad blood between Mallorca defenders and Madrid winger Vinicius.

The Brazilian was mocked by full-back Pablo Maffeo in a match last season, with the Argentine making a crying gesture at the 23-year-old after he complained about being fouled.

Maffeo ended the cup final penalty defeat by Athletic in tears and Real Madrid fans quickly took to social media to remind him of his tiff with Vinicius.

The defender deleted his account on X, formerly Twitter, as a result of receiving abuse from Los Blancos supporters.

"It's not that we're all mad at him for no reason, it's that perhaps there is one," Maffeo said last year, further stoking the fire.

If Ancelotti decides not to rest Vinicius then their individual duel will make for compelling viewing.

Aguirre said Mallorca's Copa del Rey final defeat would spur his players on in La Liga.

"Totally, I will let them absorb the defeat and then we have to be prepared," said the veteran Mexican coach last week.

Player to watch: Nico Williams

The Athletic Bilbao winger played a key role in his team's Copa del Rey conquest last weekend and his next challenge is to inspire his side to victory against Villarreal as Los Leones battle for a top-four finish to get back into the Champions League for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Key stats

0.61 - Despite his Champions League mistake against Man City, Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has the lowest goals conceded per 90 minutes in Spain

31 - Argentines have featured in top-flight matches this season, the most of any nationality bar Spanish

82 - Valencia striker Hugo Duro has been La Liga's most fouled player

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Friday

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (1900)

Saturday

Atletico Madrid v Girona (1200), Rayo Vallecano v Getafe (1415), Mallorca v Real Madrid (1630), Cadiz v Barcelona (1900)

Sunday

Las Palmas v Sevilla (1200), Granada v Alaves (1415), Athletic Bilbao v Villarreal (1630), Real Sociedad v Almeria (1900)

Monday

Osasuna v Valencia (1900)