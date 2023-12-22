The Kuwaiti Show Jumping Equestrian League’s third edition enters its second round today, commencing at 1:30 pm at the Kuwait Equestrian Center in Sabhan. The event, sponsored by Zain Company, boasts a significant turnout of male and female riders representing various local clubs.



Competitions scheduled for today encompass varying heights, ranging from 70 cm to 135 cm. The action continues tomorrow at 11:00 am with four rounds featuring heights of 110 cm, 120 cm, 130 cm, and culminating in the grand prize round at an impressive 140 cm. The top performers in the first round stand to receive prizes totaling 10 thousand dinars.



Masoud Hayat, President of the Kuwait Equestrian Federation, expressed gratitude for the continued support from the government, including the General Sports Authority and the Kuwait Olympic Committee, as well as private sector companies such as Zain Telecommunications and KGL.



Encouraging equestrian enthusiasts to attend and support local riders, Hayat highlighted that the league championship consists of eight rounds, concluding on May 4. Additionally, the federation plans to organize international championships in the two- and three-star categories.



The refereeing committee, led by Raghad Al-Dabbous, includes members Lama Abdel-Aal, Dr. Yahya Al-Hadban, and Walid Al-Jassim. Philip Schwinder is responsible for track design, assisted by Abdulaziz Al-Ajeel, Ibtisam Al-Arouri, and Badr Al-Haifi serving as arena referees.Ali Al-Kharafi of the Kuwait Equestrian Club emerged victorious in the first round of the tournament.

