The final preparations for the “Atyab Al-Marshoud” International Show Jumping Championship have been completed by the Supreme Organizing Committee, led by Walid Al-Marshoud. The annual championship, set to kick off tomorrow at the Kuwait Equestrian Center in the Sabhan area, will feature riders representing various local clubs. The competitions will span until Saturday evening, concluding with the crowning of the Grand Prix champion.



Walid Al-Marshoud, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee and Director of the Championship, expressed his enthusiasm for the current edition, highlighting the significant participation from male and female riders representing both Arab and European countries. He emphasized that the championship has now become a staple in Kuwait’s annual championship calendar. Al-Marshoud commended the support from the private sector for local championships, attributing it to the motivation of riders to excel and secure top positions.



The Al-Marshoud Championship holds international standing in the two-star category, offering a total prize pool exceeding 23 thousand dinars, along with an additional car prize for the ultimate champion.Al-Marshoud extended his gratitude to the management of the Kuwait Equestrian Center for their unwavering support of the sport. He noted the allocation of valuable prizes for first-place winners, in addition to the coveted car prize presented to the Grand Prix champion.

