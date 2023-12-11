Kuwaiti jockey Ali Al-Kharafi secured the top spot in the third round of the second day of the (Saudi Jumping) Championship held in Riyadh.



The tournament featured Al-Kharafi claiming victory in the 1.40-meter high hurdles category, outpacing Ukrainian equestrian Elissa Donlio, who secured the second position.



Saudi jockey Mishari Al-Harbi clinched the third spot, followed by Swedish jockey Antonia Hagrossum in fourth place, and Kuwaiti jockey Enad Al-Anaz in fifth place.



The championship concludes today, bringing together male and female knights from 17 countries across various continents.

