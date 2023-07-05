Kuwait national football team lost on Tuesday final match of the South Asian Football Federation Championship to India in penalty shootout. Kuwait team staged a stellar performance but could not lift the cup as the final match held in the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore city in south India went into penalty kicks as both teams netted one goal each in the first half. Shabib al Khaldi netted the first goal in the 14th minutes helping Kuwait to lead in the first half but Lallianzuala Chhangte helped India to maintain draw netting the goal in the 38th minute.

The second half of the match proceeded without any goal and in the extra time too both the teams could not advance against the other. In the penalty kicks, India managed to shoot all five into the post while Kuwait netted four goals.

In earlier matches, Kuwait held India to draw 1-1 while it defeated opponents Nepal (3-1) and Pakistan (4-0) in style to top the Group A. In the semifinal, Kuwait had defeated Bangladesh (1-0) while India overpowered Lebanon in the penalty kicks (4-2).

