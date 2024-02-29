Christian Horner on Thursday declared Red Bull have "never been stronger" after he was cleared of inappropriate behaviour.

Horner was back at work, overseeing the world champions in practice for this weekend's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, 24 hours after he was given the green light to continue as team principal.

His future as one of Formula One's most successful team bosses had hung on the outcome of the internal inquiry set up by Red Bull's parent company.

The Austrian energy drinks giant, Red Bull GmBH, hired a London lawyer to look into the allegations against Horner made by a female colleague.

"The grievance has been dismissed," Red Bull announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Horner, who had categorically denied any wrongdoing, told Sky Sports in the paddock at the Sakhir circuit: "I am pleased that the process is over, and I cannot comment about it.

"I am here to focus on the grand prix and the season ahead and trying to defend both of our titles."

Horner added: "I can't give you any further comment, but the process has been conducted and concluded.

"I am pleased to be here in Bahrain, and with the team, focused on the season ahead. Within the team it (the unity) has never been stronger."

Horner, 50, was given the all clear after the lawyer's report delivered on Tuesday was considered by Red Bull directors.

In their statement, Red Bull GmbH said: "The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed.

"The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned.

"Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."

Discussing the affair on Thursday, Williams team principal James Vowles said he has to believe Red Bull's process has been thorough.

Vowles said: "I have a responsibility for Williams, and if anything like that happens here, I would want to make sure we properly investigate it and do a robust process that is clear to the outside world what has happened and what we can do to rectify that.

"I trust that Red Bull have done a strong process and we have to in that circumstance.

"But what I want is us as a sport to be proud that we are sitting on a set of foundations that is one of inclusivity, one of openness and transparency and all I ask in that matter is that we make sure we have faith and trust that all of the organisations are working for the same standards."

Horner, who is married to former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, has been in charge of the team since they entered Formula One 19 years ago.

During that time he has overseen seven drivers' world championships and six constructors' titles.

Red Bull dominated the 2023 season, winning 21 of the 22 races as Max Verstappen defended his drivers' crown.

The Dutchman said on Wednesday that the Horner investigation "doesn't affect me".

"I'm very focused on the car and on myself."