UAE - Yas Marina Circuit has officially sold out all Grandstand and Abu Dhabi Hill tickets for this year’s Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022, with the unprecedented demand for this year’s F1 season finale.

With fans from across the world acting fast to book their place at the final race of the 2022 Formula 1 season in Abu Dhabi, all Grandstands – including the all-new stand added along the North Straight for this year’s #AbuDhabiGP – have been fully sold out for this year’s race with more than two months to go until the 10 teams arrive in the UAE.

The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 will be held from November 17 to November 20.

Last year’s historic title-decider in which Red Bull’s Max Verstappen clinched his first world championship on the newly reconfigured Yas Marina Circuit track was a once-in-a-generation race. As a result, F1 fans from around the globe have booked their seat at this year’s race well ahead of time to ensure they don’t miss out on the action and the enjoyment of the world-renowned #AbuDhabiGP experience.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “It is with immense pride to announce today that all Grandstand and Abu Dhabi Hill tickets for this year’s Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have officially sold out, and it is a true testament to the passion that Formula 1 fans feel for this global event.

“To cater for the unprecedented demand for this year’s race, we added a brand-new stand along our incredible North Straight section, which has additionally sold out at a record-pace and this demand reflects the level of growth of Motorsports we are seeing in the region. We understand that some may not be able to secure their seat at this year’s race, and as a result, we are already planning for tickets for next year’s race to go on sale earlier than ever before to ensure our fans can book their spot early to enjoy the unreal thrills of an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.”

Fans still eager to secure their place at the final race of the 2022 Formula 1 season in Abu Dhabi can look no further than the world-class hospitality packages still on sale, as the options to experience this year’s race from the Luna Lounge, Turns at West, North Straight, Deck at Nine and even Shams Suite hospitality locations remain for the ultimate #AbuDhabiGP experience.

Hospitality ticket holders will not only receive tickets for all three days of this year’s the F1 season finale weekend at Yas Marina Circuit, but also for each of the four iconic Yasalam After-Race concerts held at Etihad Park.

This year’s AbuDhabiGP will bring a spectacular finish to the F1 season on track at Yas Marina Circuit, and fans can also look forward to incredible live music performances from some of the world’s biggest stars as the Yasalam After-Race Concerts return to take over Etihad Park on Yas Island.

Organisers have already confirmed two artists for the region’s most popular entertainment weekend, with Swedish House Mafia and Kendrick Lamar heading to the UAE’s capital city on to headline the Friday and Saturday After-Race concerts.

