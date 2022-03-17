The UAE junior team won the Junior Under 18 title at the GCC Golf Championships in Abu Dhabi. The three-man team consisted of Abdalla Al Suwaidi, Rashid Al Jassmy and Mohammad Skaik. Abdalla Al Suwaidi came third in the junior individual division with rounds of 77, 77 and 83.

Meanwhile, Team Qatar continued to dominate the GCC Golf Championships over the National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Qatar lead by 13 shots with one round to go. Qatar are followed by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE in the leaderboard.

Oman and Kuwait complete the standings in this six-nation regional team event. The three qualifying scores for Team Qatar in round three came from Ali Al Shaharani with a 74, Saleh Al Kaabi with a 75 and Abdulrahman Al Shaharani with a 78.

The non-counting score for Team Qatar came from Jaham Al Kuwari with an 80. Saleh Al Kaabi leads the men’s individual division with rounds of 71, 66 and 75 on 212, and has an eight-shot lead from Faisal Sahleb of Saudi Arabia and Qatari teammate Ali Al Shaharani.

