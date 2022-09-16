Muscat: The German national team will hold its preparatory camp for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Muscat from 14 -18 November 2022.

Oman Football Association said: “The president of the Oman Football Association, Salem bin Saeed Al-Wahaibi, reached an agreement with his German counterpart, in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, to host the German national team in the Sultanate of Oman before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup.”

The statement added: “According to the agreement signed between the two parties, the German national team will set up a preparatory camp in the capital, Muscat, from 14-18 November 2022, during which it will play an international friendly match against our first national team on 16 November at 9:00 pm, on the main field of the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bosher.”

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).