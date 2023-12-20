Jeddah: The ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2023, hosted by Saudi Arabia, has been enriched by the overwhelming presence of more than 500 Arab and international journalists. While covering the matches, training sessions, and player zones, they have also taken the opportunity to cover the tourist and cultural landmarks of Jeddah.



Many of the journalists have immersed themselves in Historic Jeddah (Al-Balad), closely familiarizing themselves with its archaeological and heritage sites. They have strolled through the old houses adorned with wooden latticework (Rawashin), each carrying a rich history.



Numerous photographers have captured the breathtaking moments of sunrise and sunset along the 110-kilometer stretch of the Corniche. They have also captured the water sports areas, the Formula 1 track, international hotels, malls, and promotional events held alongside the tournament.



This year’s tournament holds special importance as it is the final seven-team Club World Cup before its planned expansion in 2025.



The participating clubs representing the sport’s continental regions are Saudi Al-Ittihad (host), England’s Manchester City, Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds, Egypt’s Al Ahly, Mexico’s Club Leَn, New Zealand’s Auckland City, and Brazil’s Fluminense.