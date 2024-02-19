Brazil landed a 3-2 victory against Portugal in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup - UAE 2024 finals yesterday, securing its spot in the quarter-finals with two wins over Oman 5-3 and Portugal 3-2, before its last match in the group stage against Mexico tomorrow.

Mauricinho somehow scored while Brazil were at a numerical disadvantage to win them a thrilling clássico against Portugal. Rodrigo broke the deadlock following great work from Mauricinho, before Catarino volleyed in Brazil’s second.

Portugal then stunned their eternal rivals with two goals in 41 seconds at the start of the third period. Be Martins got the first with a venomous strike, before mercurially setting up Jordan for the second. Then, with 25 seconds of normal time remaining, Rodrigo fouled Be and was sent off. The Portugal No10 took the resulting spot-kick, but it was brilliantly stopped by Bobo.

Brazil were a man down still when, midway through extra-time, Mauricinho snatched them a memorable victory